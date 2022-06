Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal in Carlton's win over Fremantle in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- How adversity is forging the Blues into a genuine flag threat

- The stunning rise of a young Port Adelaide gun

- Another big game, another failure for Brisbane

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.