Jack Gunston celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Essendon in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN is set to be boosted by the return of All-Australian pair Jack Gunston and Chad Wingard and young gun Will Day for Sunday's game against Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium.

All three missed the 42-point loss against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night, which marked a fourth consecutive loss and eighth from nine games since the memorable win over Geelong on Easter Monday.

Hawthorn players look dejected after a loss during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

After only managing one appearance in 2021 due to a debilitating back problem, Gunston has endured more injury headaches in the past couple of months, playing only once since injuring his ankle against Richmond in round nine, after reinjuring the same ankle in the four-point loss to Collingwood in round 12.

The three-time premiership forward ran out of time to prove his fitness for last Friday night's game against the Western Bulldogs, but the 30-year-old has been cleared to make the trip to New South Wales.

Wingard has also been given the green light to return from the calf tightness that has troubled him since the game against Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

The dual All-Australian has struggled for continuity this season, dealing with calf issues across the first half of the season, as well as hamstring and ankle troubles.

Day has exited the AFL's health and safety protocols and is expected to face Mark McVeigh's side on Sunday after missing the Bulldogs game.

After starting a new era under Sam Mitchell with two consecutive wins, the Hawks have lost 10 of their past 12 to games to sit in 15th spot ahead of round 16, just below the Giants on percentage.

The Hawks best has beaten premiership contenders Geelong and Brisbane – and pushed Melbourne, Fremantle and Carlton all the way – but they have struggled for consistency, falling badly to St Kilda, Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs.

Hawthorn has turned to youth in 2022, handing debuts to five players – Josh Ward, Connor MacDonald, Sam Butler, Jackson Callow and James Blanck – and playing nine other players who had 20 games of experience or less heading into the season.

The Hawks will be aiming to win for the first time from six attempts at Giants Stadium on Sunday.