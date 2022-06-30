James Tsitas in action during the R13 VFL clash between Gold Coast and GWS on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JOIN us right here for all the latest news at it happens ahead of another huge round of footy.

Tonight's big clash sees Brisbane and Western Bulldogs go head to head in what could be a finals-shaping match. We will bring you all the breaking news and reveal the teams for round 16's remaining games FIRST at 6.20pm AEST.

>>WATCH THE TRADERS LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 6.15pm AEST

The Traders analyse all the teams

It's a fascinating round of footy with Carton and St Kilda battling it out on Friday night, while Gold Coast and Collingwood clash in a primetime Saturday night fixture.