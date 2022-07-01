Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHICH club is set to miss out on a Next Generation Academy prospect who shapes as a top-10 pick?

The NAB AFL Under-18 Championships is underway and a number of draft hopefuls have pressed their claims already.

And one gun midfielder has rocketed into the top-10 mix after a series of strong performances this season, which is set to see a club miss out on access to him.

Tune into this week's Road to the Draft podcast with co-hosts Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards in a wrap of the championships and all the latest draft news.

Plus, Vic Country star Jhye Clark joins the show to discuss his season and being mentored by Geelong skipper Joel Selwood.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – Why potential No.1 pick Will Ashcroft is on track to match the likes of Sam Walsh, Hugh McCluggage and Nick Daicos.

3:45 – The forward who is "right in the top-five mix".

8:15 – The 2023 draft prospect who is already exciting clubs for next year.

12:00 – The Harry McKay-like key forward in this year's draft group.

15:00 – Top-10 prospect Jhye Clark joins the show to discuss his development this season.

18:20 – How some advice from Joel Selwood has helped Clark through the first half of this year.

21:00 – Clark chats about the club interviews he's had this season and where he might end up at the draft.

24:30 – The extreme sport Clark might have to stop as his footy career takes off.