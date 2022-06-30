Western Bulldogs players leave the field after the loss to Brisbane in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Fallout from Lions' win over the Dogs

- Hawks under Sam Mitchell

- Dons preparing to face Luke Parker again

0:32 – A second half “demolition”

1:59 – The four points came at a cost to Chris Fagan’s men

3:40 – Keidean Coleman takes another step forward in his career

4:45 – Charlie Cameron plays one of his best ever games

6:30 – The part of Charlie Cameron’s game that disgusted Nat was unimpressed with Charlie Cameorn’s music choice

8:00 – Where does this loss leave the Bulldogs?

11:43 – Is the honeymoon over for Sam Mitchell?

13:10 – The Hawks are on the right track

15:28 – Why the Bombers’ focus is in the wrong place

20:44 – A couple of other key clashes that will shape round 16