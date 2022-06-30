IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Fallout from Lions' win over the Dogs
- Hawks under Sam Mitchell
- Dons preparing to face Luke Parker again
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.
In today's episode
0:32 – A second half “demolition”
1:59 – The four points came at a cost to Chris Fagan’s men
3:40 – Keidean Coleman takes another step forward in his career
4:45 – Charlie Cameron plays one of his best ever games
6:30 – The part of Charlie Cameron’s game that disgusted Nat was unimpressed with Charlie Cameorn’s music choice
8:00 – Where does this loss leave the Bulldogs?
11:43 – Is the honeymoon over for Sam Mitchell?
13:10 – The Hawks are on the right track
15:28 – Why the Bombers’ focus is in the wrong place
20:44 – A couple of other key clashes that will shape round 16