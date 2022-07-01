THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continues this weekend with another two massive games, live and exclusive on AFL.com.au.

First up on Saturday, Vic Metro takes on Western Australia in a clash jam-packed with top prospects.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

MATCH REPLAYS Catch up on every U18 Championships game

Fresh off his starring performance in the win over the Allies last week, No.1 pick contender Will Ashcroft and fellow gun Harry Sheezel will be in action against for Metro.

It will be WA's first game in the championships with top-10 hopefuls Jedd Busslinger and Elijah Hewett ones to watch.

>> WATCH IT LIVE FROM 12.20pm AEST

On Sunday, the Allies host Vic Country at the Gabba in another cracking contest.

The Allies made a strong start in last week's clash against Vic Metro before fading to lose by 16 points in a high-scoring encounter. Angus Anderson and Lachie Cowan were both prominent and will be out to impress once again.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

MATCH REPLAYS Catch up on every U18 Championships game

Country duo Jhye Clark and Mitch Szybkowski will both be looking to back up strong performances in last week's win over SA.

>> WATCH IT LIVE FROM 11.30am AEST

All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.

Saturday, July 2

Vic Metro v Western Australia at Ikon Park, 12.20pm AEST

VIC METRO

2. Blake Drury 11/01/2004

4. Kai Windsor 27/01/2004

5. Alwyn Davey 26/02/2004

6. Cameron Kizan 03/06/2004

7. Olli Hotton 06/09/2004

10. Will Ashcroft 06/05/2004

11. Charlie Clarke 04/01/2004

13. Nathan Philactides 10/01/2005

14. Darcy Edmends 28/05/2004

15. Harry Sheezel 13/10/2004

18. Mitchell Rowe 26/05/2004

19. Jakob Anderson 12/09/2004

20. Benjamin Hempel 07/06/2004

21. Jaelen Pavlidis 21/9/03

22. Cameron Mackenzie 21/01/2004

24. Callum Verrell 22/04/2004

27. Nate Caddy 14/07/2005

28. Joshua Weddle 25/05/2004

30. Matthew Jefferson 08/03/2004

32. Jovan Petric 17/04/2004

35. Lewis Hayes 17/12/2004

38. Sam Grant 04/04/2003

39. Hudson O'Keeffe 16/12/2004

29. Dane Harvey (emg) 10/05/2004

31. Logan Morris (emg) 10/05/2005

40. Nicholas McLarty (emg) 10/1/04

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

1. Darcy Jones 03/04/2004

2. Jed Hagan 15/10/2004

5. Steely Green 09/01/2004

6. Daniel Gathercole 06/08/2004

7. Chase Bourne 06/05/2004

8. Tyrell Dewar 27/03/2004

9. Riley Hardeman 27/02/2005

10. Koltyn Tholstrup 28/06/2005

11. Elijah Hewett 27/05/2004

12. Griffith Julian 31/05/2004

13. Jordyn Baker 10/05/2004

14. Conrad Williams 30/11/04

16. Sam Gilbey 14/05/2004

19. Luke Michael 19/03/2004

21. Reuben Ginbey 10/09/2004

22. Jack Cleaver 22/05/2004

29. Jedd Busslinger 11/03/2004

32. Mitchell Edwards 02/06/2005

35. Kane Bevan 25/04/2004

37. Corey Tregenza-Cashell 14/12/03

38. Harry Cole 03/09/2004

39. Hugh Davies 28/09/2004

40. Jackson Broadbent 02/12/2004

4. Mitchell Barron (emg) 09/02/2004

24. Rohan MacNeill (emg) 19/10/2004

18. Ethan Logan (emg) 18/04/2005

Sunday, July 3

Allies v Vic Country at the Gabba, 11.30am AEST

ALLIES

1. Brandon Leary 13/05/2003

2. Jake Rogers 02/03/2005

4. Shadeau Brain 13/02/2004

7. Caiden Cleary 05/03/2005

9. Ryley Sanders 21/01/2005

13. Seth Campbell 29/12/2004

14. Toby Alker 16/03/2003

15. Harry Rowston 12/08/2004

18. Jaspa Fletcher 24/02/2004

19. Luke Lawrence 16/03/2004

20. Joshua Cooper 05/02/2004

21. Marlin corbett 18/02/2004

22. Lachlan Cowan 01/12/2004

23. Ryan Eyers 22/04/2003

26. Lloyd Johnston 21/09/2004

27. Angus Anderson 25/05/2003

28. Thomas McCallum 15/09/2004

31. Brinn Little 14/04/2003

32. Liam Hude 18/09/2004

36. Ned Stevens 07/06/2003

38. Jed Walter 08/06/2005

39. Ethan Read 07/07/2005

40. Nicholas Madden 17/05/2004

VIC COUNTRY

2. Mitch Szybkowski 09/01/2004

4. Jaxon Binns 29/10/2004

5. Jhye Clark 23/07/2004

6. Noah Long 23/08/2004

7. Jacob Konstanty 09/11/2004

8. Oliver Hollands 16/01/2004

9. Zane Duursma 28/08/2005

10. Jonti Schuback 18/03/2004

11. Charlie Barnett 24/08/2004

12. Coby Burgiel 09/09/2004

14. Harley Reid 17/04/2005

15. Ted Clohesy 06/09/2004

17. Caleb Mitchell 10/08/2004

19. Felix Fogaty 09/06/2004

25. Aaron Cadman 03/03/2004

27. Cooper Vickery 16/12/2004

28. Oscar Murdoch 24/09/2004

32. Hugh Bond 25/09/2004

33. Henry Hustwaite 20/07/2004

34. James Van Es 07/08/2004

37. Archer Reid 19/09/2005

38. Olivier Northam 28/07/2004

40. Max Knobel 27/06/2004

Toby McMullin (emg) 06/08/2004

Finn Emile-Brennan (emg) 07/05/2004

Harvey Howe (emg) 26/10/2004