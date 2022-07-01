AFTER three weeks of bitterly disappointing losses, St Kilda will be desperate to save its season with a win over the red-hot Carlton on Friday night.

The Blues romped home against fellow flag fancy Fremantle last week, with Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow continuing to stake his claim as the League's best forward with four goals.

The Saints only kicked four goals between them on Saturday night, slumping to a 51-point loss against the Swans at the SCG.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

FOLLOW IT LIVE All the stats from 7.50pm AEST

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Will Setterfield

St Kilda: Tom Highmore

After an impressive start to the season, the Saints have faltered in recent weeks, with a shock loss to cellar-dweller Essendon in round 14 putting a massive wrench in their finals plans.

The loss against the Swans saw them slip out of the top eight, and they have a tough climb ahead to make finals, facing top-eight sides Fremantle, Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney in the final weeks of the season.

Meanwhile the Blues are riding high, and will be vying for a spot in the top four if they get the job done over the Saints.

They'll be boosted by the return of prized recruit Adam Cerra, while the Saints have made plenty of changes, welcoming back stars Paddy Ryder, Brad Hill and Jack Higgins.