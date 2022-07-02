Sam De Koning in action during the R9 clash between Geelong and St Kilda on May 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IMPRESSIVE Geelong young gun Sam De Koning is out of Saturday night's clash against North Melbourne with a corkie.

The 21-year-old was a first-round pick in 2019 but has only started to blossom this season in a key defensive post.

He has been replaced in the side by Quinton Narkle, with Shaun Higgins the medi-sub.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast will unleash Papua New Guinea native Hewago Oea for a debut against Collingwood.

Hewago Oea at Gold Coast training on May 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The man known as 'Ace' by his teammates has come in for tall forward Chris Burgess to cater for the wet conditions at Metricon Stadium.

Oea, 20, spent three years in the Suns Academy before being drafted by the club.

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Sam De Koning (cork) replaced in selected side by Quinton Narkle

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Shaun Higgins

North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer

CATS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Chris Burgess replaced in selected side by Hewago Paul Oea

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini

Collingwood: Isaac Chugg

SUNS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl

Melbourne: Adam Tomlinson

CROWS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Andrew Phillips

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

BOMBERS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats