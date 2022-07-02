ONE OF the competition's ultimate grudge match-ups continues on Saturday afternoon when Essendon and Sydney clash at the MCG.

A win for the Swans would keep them in touch with the top-four, while it's all about pride for the struggling Bombers, who sit in 16th place on the ladder with just three wins for the season.

The teams last met just six rounds ago when the Swans pummelled their opponents to the tune of 58 points in a game most notable for Luke Parker taunting Dylan Shiel.

Bombers coach Ben Rutten said this week he was expecting a response from his team, which has won just one game since that clash.

Star midfielder Darcy Parish returns to bolster the midfield after missing the past two weeks with a calf complaint, while defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has earned a recall after strong form in the VFL. The Dons have dropped youngster Ben Hobbs and ruckman Nick Bryan.

The Swans made just one change with Justin McInerney coming in at the expense of Ryan Clarke.

Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Andrew Phillips

Sydney: Ryan Clarke