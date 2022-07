Josh Kelly warms up ahead of the Giants' match. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES



MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Kane Lambert

West Coast: Sam Petrevski-Seton

TIGERS v EAGLES Follow it live

GWS Giants v Hawthorn at GIANTS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

GWS: Lachlan Keeffe, replaced in the selected side by Callum Brown

Hawthorn: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

GWS: Zach Sproule

Hawthorn: Liam Shiels

GIANTS v HAWKS Follow it live