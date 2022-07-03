Xavier Duursma celebrates a goal in Port Adelaide's win over Gold Coast in round 15. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE has made a late change inside the last hour before bouncedown against Fremantle, with wingman Xavier Duursma withdrawn because of a calf injury.

Duursma has been replaced by emergency Miles Bergman, who comes in for his first game since round five after building form in the SANFL and returning from injury.

The Power have left their medical substitute unchanged, with Steven Motlop to remain in that role for the Sunday afternoon clash at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers are unchanged, with Bailey Banfield named as their substitute after finding form and booting seven goals in his past three matches.

Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Nil

Port Adelaide: Xavier Duursma (quad), replaced by Miles Bergman

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

Port Adelaide: Steven Motlop

GWS Giants v Hawthorn at GIANTS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

GWS: Lachlan Keeffe, replaced in the selected side by Callum Brown

Hawthorn: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

GWS: Zach Sproule

Hawthorn: Liam Shiels

