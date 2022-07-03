PORT ADELAIDE has made a late change inside the last hour before bouncedown against Fremantle, with wingman Xavier Duursma withdrawn because of a calf injury.
Duursma has been replaced by emergency Miles Bergman, who comes in for his first game since round five after building form in the SANFL and returning from injury.
The Power have left their medical substitute unchanged, with Steven Motlop to remain in that role for the Sunday afternoon clash at Optus Stadium.
The Dockers are unchanged, with Bailey Banfield named as their substitute after finding form and booting seven goals in his past three matches.
Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: Nil
Port Adelaide: Xavier Duursma (quad), replaced by Miles Bergman
MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield
Port Adelaide: Steven Motlop
GWS Giants v Hawthorn at GIANTS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
GWS: Lachlan Keeffe, replaced in the selected side by Callum Brown
Hawthorn: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
GWS: Zach Sproule
Hawthorn: Liam Shiels
