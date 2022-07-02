(L-R): Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Toby Greene lead the Giants out onto the field during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY'RE two of the AFL’s superstars. Two of the biggest names at Greater Western Sydney. And they’re in the prime of their career.

So, a season without finals football burns for Toby Greene and Tim Taranto.

September action is something they’ve become accustomed to at Greater Western Sydney.

This season will be only the second time in seven years that they’ve missed out.

Toby Greene attempts a mark during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

And after knocking off their local rivals the Swans to make a semi-final in 2021, it wasn’t meant to be that way, this year.

“It really hurts. I think we’ve got the team to do it we just haven’t put it together for whatever reason,” Taranto said.

“I’m kind of coming to that age now, I’m 24 and I’m realising, it’s time to go now,” he continued.

“Yeah it is super frustrating. I’ve only got around five years left or whatever it is, so I want to make every one count. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure I’m in the best spot for next year,” Greene added.

The dynamic duo were speaking ahead of their home clash with Hawthorn that presents a chance for the Giants to get back to winning ways, after two near misses against top eight contenders Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs.

And despite the deluge of rain that’s tipped to fall at Giants Stadium, it’s a game that’s part of an end-of-season program to contend for the premiership again, next year.

“There’s a still a huge opportunity in the second half of the year. We’re still playing decent footy. We feel like we should be higher on the ladder than what we are and we want to have a crack at winning it next year so it starts now,” Greene said.

Whether Taranto will still be at the Giants or not for their reset at a flag tilt, remains to be seen.

The 2019 best fairest winner is out of contract at season’s end with the club and admits he put talks over a new deal on hold when he injured his back, mid-season.

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal with teammates during the R1 clash between GWS and Sydney on March 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

There is talk of a move back to Melbourne for the Vic Metro product who was taken by the Giants with pick No.2 in the 2016 draft.

For now though, he’s talking tough about the Giants prospects from next season.

“I’ve got no doubt that it can turn and you’ve seen teams do it literally over a pre-season,” Taranto said.

“This next eight weeks is part of a pre-season building into next year so that we can come out round one and play both sides of the ball really well and win a flag hopefully.”