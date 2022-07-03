Richmond's Dustin Martin sits on the bench against West Coast in R16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND is sweating on Dustin Martin's fitness after the superstar was substituted out of the club’s important 35-point win over West Coast with a hamstring injury .

The Tigers moved back into the top-eight after riding a third-quarter challenge to prevail 20.8 (128) to 13.15 (93) at the MCG on Sunday, leapfrogging Sydney and St Kilda into seventh spot on percentage.

Martin was taken out of the game early in the third term with what coach Damien Hardwick described as "tightness" in a hamstring.

It leaves Martin in doubt for the crunch clash with Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on Saturday, while Dion Prestia (concussion) is a chance to return.

"I think he's just got tightness at this stage," Damien Hardwick said after the match.

"We’re pretty forthright with that sort of information, so once we know, you guys will know."

Martin helped set up the win over West Coast in the first half, finishing with 17 disposals, eight score involvements, four clearances and 359 metres gained.

"He was really good, electrifying, which was great," Hardwick said.

"He had his agility back and the ability to move the ball and see the ground, you know, his kicking was A1 today also.

"It was a good game, a really good game."

While the Tigers took the points, it wasn’t always on their own terms.

"If you look at a barometer to measure whose game it looked like more, it’d be West Coast," Hardwick said.

"I thought they looked more polished in certain areas of the game."

West Coast's torrid year continued with its own concerns as Elliot Yeo was also subbed out with a hamstring injury during the third quarter.

"He just can't get a run at it," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said of the injury-plagued midfielder.

"He's been pretty good for us for three or four weeks and we built him up the right way.

"Unfortunately he just got in an awkward position and got pushed in the back going full tilt.

"It was one of those classic ones where you know straight away."

Simpson was impressed with his side’s performance and that his players put themselves in a position to win against an in-form opponent.

"I thought the game was up for grabs halfway through the third quarter," Simpson said.

"The guys were better with their method around the contest.

"We got supply this week, probably our highest for the year, and didn't kick straight - that always hurts.

"Obviously Richmond deserved to win, but we had moments of the game where we were on top."