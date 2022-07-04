DUSTIN Martin will miss Richmond's clash against Gold Coast after confirmation the superstar strained his hamstring on Sunday.
Martin was substituted out of the Tigers' 35-point win over West Coast at the MCG due to the injury.
Richmond confirmed on Monday the three-time Norm Smith medallist would miss the trip to Metricon Stadium to face the Suns.
"Scans have confirmed that Dustin Martin suffered a small hamstring strain in the third quarter of yesterday's match against West Coast," the club said.
"Martin will not play this weekend, with the club to re-asses the short-term injury again next week."
Martin had gathered 17 disposals and kicked a goal and looked in fine form before being substituted against the Eagles.
Despite his injury, Richmond managed to close out an important win to improve to 9-6 and jump into seventh on the ladder.