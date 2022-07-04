Shane Edwards talks to Dustin Martin after Richmond beat West Coast in R16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DUSTIN Martin will miss Richmond's clash against Gold Coast after confirmation the superstar strained his hamstring on Sunday.

Martin was substituted out of the Tigers' 35-point win over West Coast at the MCG due to the injury.

Richmond confirmed on Monday the three-time Norm Smith medallist would miss the trip to Metricon Stadium to face the Suns.

"Scans have confirmed that Dustin Martin suffered a small hamstring strain in the third quarter of yesterday's match against West Coast," the club said.

Dustin Martin on the bench after being subbed out of Richmond's clash with West Coast in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Martin will not play this weekend, with the club to re-asses the short-term injury again next week."

Martin had gathered 17 disposals and kicked a goal and looked in fine form before being substituted against the Eagles.

Despite his injury, Richmond managed to close out an important win to improve to 9-6 and jump into seventh on the ladder.