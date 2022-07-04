Nick Vlastuin looks dejected after Richmond's loss to Geelong in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is likely to challenge the one-match ban offered to defender Nick Vlastuin after he struck West Coast's Connor West in the Tigers' 35-point win on Sunday.

Vlastuin's strike during the fourth quarter has been assessed as intentional conduct and high contact, with even an early guilty plea to bring a one-game suspension.

But Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said the club was likely to challenge the suspension.

"We think we will (challenge)," he told Fox Footy.

"It's not the sort of action we're overly happy with and Nick's disappointed.

Nick Vlastuin during Richmond training on April 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"The game was over, there was no need to do it … it's probably just looking at where the contact was so we'll go through that but ideally we will probably challenge that tomorrow.

"It's just unnecessary from our point of view. Nick's a very, very, very good player."

He wasn't the only player from that clash cited, with Richmond ruckman Ivan Soldo offered a $2000 fine for tripping Zane Trew and another $1000 fine for wrestling Nic Naitanui.

>> FULL MATCH REVIEW FINDINGS

Naitanui was also offered a $1000 fine for wrestling Soldo.

Hawthorn's Will Day can accept a one-game suspension after being charged with forceful front-on contact on Greater Western Sydney's Josh Kelly.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hawk on report after clipping Kelly high Hawthorn's Will Day goes in the book for catching Josh Kelly high in this incident

The incident was ruled as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, meaning he'll miss a week even with an early guilty plea.

Port Adelaide's Tom Jonas was offered a $2000 fine for rough conduct on James Aish, while Fremantle's Caleb Serong was offered a $3000 fine for a dangerous tackle on Connor Rozee.