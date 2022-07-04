A trainer assists Dom Sheed after the star Eagle is injured in a February 2022 practice match. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast midfielder Dom Sheed will not play again this season after developing a stress-related lower leg injury following his comeback game two weeks ago.

The premiership midfielder returned from a serious ankle injury against Geelong in round 14 but had since been nursing shin soreness.

The club confirmed on Monday that his latest injury was more serious than first thought, ending his season after just one senior game in 2022.

"After putting in so much hard work to get back to playing after his ankle injury it's really unfortunate for both Dom and the club that he will miss the remainder of the season," football manager Gavin Bell said.

Dom Sheed in action during West Coast's clash with Geelong in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sheed was one of several Eagles to suffer injuries in the club's practice match against Fremantle in February, going down with an ankle injury that sidelined him for three months.

Prized draftee Campbell Chesser also suffered a serious foot injury in that game that has prevented him from playing at all this season and saw him moved to the inactive list.

Sheed built towards a WAFL return in late May before playing his only AFL game this season against the Cats, finishing with 20 disposals and four inside 50s.

Dom Sheed looks to pass the ball during West Coast's round 14 match against Geelong at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Eagles are waiting on confirmation of the extent of Elliot Yeo's hamstring injury after the gun midfielder underwent scans on Monday.

The setback against Richmond dealt another blow to the 28-year-old, who had impressed in recent weeks playing across half-back.