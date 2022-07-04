LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

BEFORE Melbourne walked all over Geelong in the 2021 preliminary final, it charged home with a goal after the siren to win in the final round of last year's home and away season.

All thanks to their skipper Max Gawn. Big Max comes back into the line-up for the Demons when the top two sides meet again for a Thursday night thriller at GMHBA Stadium.

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge on AFL Exchange are already looking ahead to this mouth-watering contest that is promising to deliver on every line. Away from the top-of-the-table clash, we ask which teams you are already putting a line through with seven rounds remaining? Who's going to finish on top of the Coleman Medal leaderboard? And is there any hope for Kangaroos fans to salvage from season 2022?

EPISODE GUIDE

1.25: Who wins on Thursday night … Geelong or Melbourne?

4.50: Which top-eight team do you have the most concerns over?

9.10: Which teams are you ready to write off?

17.30: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

18.30: What will be the playlist for Robbie Williams on Grand Final day?

21.00: Where to next for the Kangaroos?

24.30: Who is footy's Nick Kyrgios?

26.00: SEGMENT – Hang On A Second …

29.00: Who wins the Coleman Medal?

31.40: Your early tip for the AFLW flag?