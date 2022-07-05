James Worpel kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder James Worpel may not play again this season after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium.

The 23-year-old was substituted out of the game after dislocating his right shoulder following a tackle by Giants star Lachie Whitfield.

Worpel returned to Melbourne with the team on Sunday night and underwent scans on Monday morning.

AFL.com.au understands the scans have confirmed Worpel will require a shoulder reconstruction.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big blow for Hawks as running mid hurts shoulder Hawthorn has suffered a worrying injury concern with James Worpel appearing to dislocate his shoulder after this tackle

Hawthorn will assess Worpel's recovery over the next fortnight to determine whether the surgery can be delayed until after the home and away season or whether it is required now.

It is understood that Worpel is hopeful the operation can be delayed so he can play again in 2022, just like Ned Reeves has done.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The 2019 Peter Crimmins medallist has endured a frustrating season at Waverley Park and was dropped from Sam Mitchell's side after round nine.

Worpel spent a month out of the senior side after being sent back to Box Hill to find form, before returning with a bang against the Western Bulldogs in round 15, collecting 25 disposals, 16 contested possessions and seven clearances that looked set to reignite his season.

Just when the Geelong Falcons product looked like he was starting to return to his best, injury has struck.