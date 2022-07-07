COULD this be the Toyota AFL Grand Final preview?

Geelong is set to host Melbourne in a Thursday night top-of-the-table blockbuster at GMHBA Stadium.

The Dees have recovered from their mid-season stumble to win their past two games and sit one win clear atop the ladder, while the Cats are looking to chalk up their seventh straight victory - a win that could potentially see them dethrone Melbourne and claim top spot.

Both sides will be bolstered by key inclusions on Thursday night.

Melbourne welcomes back premiership ruck duo Max Gawn and Luke Jackson, while Cats skipper Joel Selwood returns after being managed last week.

NAB AFL Rising Star contender Sam De Koning will also return for the Cats after he was a late withdrawal for the match against North Melbourne.

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Quinton Narkle

Melbourne: Jayden Hunt