HAWTHORN will welcome back captain Ben McEvoy for just his second game this season after he was cleared to return to play from a neck fracture suffered at training in March.

However, the Hawks will be without experienced forward Jack Gunston, who will miss the clash against his old team after the sudden passing of his father, former AFL and Essendon executive Ray, on Tuesday.

McEvoy will line up against Adelaide on Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium in his first game since the Hawks' win over Port Adelaide in round two at AAMI Stadium.

The 32-year-old said he was always confident of returning from the serious injury, despite some alarming impacts on his physical functioning early in his recovery.

Ben McEvoy at Hawthorn training on April 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I had some nerve damage from the incident and so it took a long time for that function to return," McEvoy said.

"I was as little as 20 per cent function in my right arm, so the boys would laugh at me - I was like worse than a first-year (player), could only lift a bar with no weights on it. It's all I could do because the pathway just wasn't firing.

"Once it was back in my control a little bit, I was always confident I could get back."

“I’m excited to get back out there and play a game again.” ?



Big Boy chats ahead of his long-awaited return. ? pic.twitter.com/QkYduKmnuz — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) July 6, 2022

McEvoy thanked the club's medical team for overseeing his recovery, which didn't require surgery despite the serious nature of the injury.

"Once I felt like I was functioning normally again, the competitive instincts kicked back in and i've been really pushing for the last six or seven weeks or so and working really hard," he said.

"Huge thanks to our medical and conditioning team, who have done a great job to try and get me ready to play AFL footy again."

More to come