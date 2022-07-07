BRISBANE has been forced to make a massive eight changes for Sunday's clash against Essendon, with injury issues compounded by four players being sent into health and safety protocols.

While the Lions are decimated, the Western Bulldogs regain important ruckman Tim English, Richmond has named midfielder Dion Prestia and Sydney and Gold Coast have lost key players in Tom Hickey (illness) and Izak Rankine (health and safety protocols) respectively.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

The Lions will be without in-form defender Keidean Coleman, full-back Harris Andrews, tall forward Dan McStay and Callum Ah Chee for the clash against the Bombers, with the foursome joining injured guns Daniel Rich and Dayne Zorko on the sidelines.

Midfielder Jarrod Berry and young defender Jaxon Prior will also be unavailable as the Lions call on their depth in an extended 25-man squad for the Gabba clash.

Jarrod Berry kicks the ball during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers regain Andrew McGrath after he recovered from an adductor injury, while Alec Waterman has been named in the extended squad.

Peter Ladhams returns for Sydney to take on English and the Bulldogs at the SCG on Friday night, with Hickey unavailable. Joel Amartey has also been named for the Swans, while Jordon Sweet loses his spot for the Bulldogs.

Injured Collingwood star Darcy Moore has been replaced by returning defender Jeremy Howe for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne at the MCG.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The Kangaroos have made five changes, with defender Aaron Hall (quad) joined on the sidelines by ruckman Tristan Xerri (shoulder).

The loss of Rankine is a significant blow for the Suns ahead of Saturday's clash against Richmond at Metricon Stadium, with defender and former Tiger Oleg Markov joining him in health and safety protocols.

Izak Rankine salutes the Gold Coast crowd after kicking a goal against Collingwood in R16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns have named Jack Lukosius for his first game since round eight after overcoming a knee injury.

The Tigers have lost Kane Lambert to injury, with young defender Josh Gibcus (illness) also joining star Dustin Martin (hamstring) and defender Nick Vlastuin (suspension) on the sidelines.

Fremantle has resisted the urge to bring defender Heath Chapman straight back after he recovered from a hamstring injury, naming an unchanged team to take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The Dockers have named key forward Matt Taberner, who experienced hamstring tightness against Port Adelaide last Sunday, with the Saints naming Darragh Joyce for his third game this season.

Matt Taberner lines up for goal during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide has regained midfielder Zak Butters and Tom Clurey for Saturday night's clash against Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, losing Trent McKenzie to illness and dropping forward Steven Motlop.

The Giants have lost defender Connor Idun to health and safety protocols among their three omissions.

Hawthorn has made five changes as part of its extended squad to take on Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, with Finn Maginness among the inclusions and Jack Gunston unavailable after the sad passing this week of his father Ray.

The Crows have named midfielder Matt Crouch on their extended bench after another commanding performance at SANFL level, with Shane McAdam set to return from an ankle injury.

Matt Crouch in action against Gold Coast in round 14 on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast has named tall defender Harry Edwards to bolster its backline against Carlton on Sunday, with champion forward Josh Kennedy returning after a rest.

Mid-season recruit Jai Culley has been named on an extended bench for the clash at Optus Stadium, while the Blues regain gun defender Jacob Weitering.

Friday, July 8

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey, P.Ladhams

Out: L.McDonald (omitted), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub), T.Hickey (illness)

Last week's sub: R.Clarke (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Richards, T.English, M.Hannan

Out: T.O'Brien (omitted), J.Sweet (omitted), H.Crozier (omitted), R.McComb (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Garcia (unused)

Saturday, July 9

Collingwood v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe

Out: D.Moore (knee), I.Chugg (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: I.Chugg (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Scott, J.Ziebell, A.Bonar, C.Coleman-Jones, F.Perez

Out: J.Mahony (omitted), A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), J.Walker (omitted), K.Turner (concussion), A.Hall (quad), T.Xerri (shoulder)

Last week's sub: P.Spicer (replaced A.Hall)

Gold Coast v Richmond at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Sharp, S.Day, J.Lukosius

Out: J.Tsitas (omitted), C.Budarick (knee), I.Rankine (HS Protocol), O.Markov (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: B.Fiorini (unused)

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, J.Aarts, D.Prestia

Out: N.Vlastuin (suspension), J.Gibcus (illness), D.Martin (hamstring), K.Lambert (hip)

Last week's sub: K.Lambert (replaced D.Martin)

St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Joyce

Out: D.Howard (knee), H.Clark (nose)

Last week's sub: T.Highmore (replaced D.Howard)

FREMANTLE

In: None

Out: B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced M.Taberner)

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Z.Butters, T.Clurey

Out: L.Jones (hamstring), T.McKenzie (illness), S.Motlop (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Motlop (replaced L.Jones)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Keeffe, J.Peatling

Out: C.Idun (HS Protocol), X.O'Halloran (omitted), Z.Sproule (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Z.Sproule (unused)

Sunday, July 10

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: M.Robinson, R.Lester, N.Cockatoo, T.Berry, J.Madden, T.Fullarton, D.Fort, H.Sharp, R.Mathieson, C.Michael, D.Robertson

Out: D.Rich (hamstring), D.Zorko (hamstring), J.Berry (hamstring), J.Prior (quad), C.Ah Chee (HS Protocol), D.McStay (HS Protocol), K.Coleman (HS Protocol), H.Andrews (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Prior (replaced D.Zorko)

ESSENDON

In: A.McGrath, A.Waterman, B.Ham

Out: None

Last week's sub: A.Phillips (unused)

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: D.Grainger-Barras, B.McEvoy, D.Howe, J.Ward, J.Serong, F.Maginness, J.Morris, K.Hartigan

Out: W.Day (suspension), L.Bramble (back), J.Worpel (shoulder), S.Butler (shin), J.Gunston (personal reason)

Last week's sub: L.Shiels (replaced J.Worpel)

ADELAIDE

In: S.McAdam, N.McHenry, M.Crouch, E.Himmelberg, B.Davis, W.Hamill

Out: M.Hinge (HS Protocol), J.Rachele (hip), L.Sholl (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Sholl (unused)

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, J.Kennedy, A.Witherden, L.Foley, G.Clark, J.Culley

Out: E.Yeo (hamstring), J.Rotham (omitted), C.West (Achilles)

Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (replaced E.Yeo)

CARLTON

In: J.Weitering, M.Owies, W.Hayes, S.Durdin

Out: B.Kemp (omitted)

Last week's sub: W.Setterfield (unused)