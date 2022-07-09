Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Jed McEntee
Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran
St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Ben Long
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield
Gold Coast v Richmond at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Nil
Richmond: Jack Ross replaced in the selected side by Thomson Dow
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
Richmond: Noah Cumberland
Collingwood v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Tyler Brown
North Melbourne: Jack Mahony
