Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Jed McEntee
Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran

St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Ben Long
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

Gold Coast v Richmond at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Nil
Richmond: Jack Ross replaced in the selected side by Thomson Dow

MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
Richmond: Noah Cumberland

Collingwood v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Tyler Brown
North Melbourne: Jack Mahony

