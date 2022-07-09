Thomson Dow in action during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on July 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has made a late change for Saturday's match against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium, with Jack Ross withdrawn with a knee injury.

Thomson Dow has been called in as his replacement and will play his 13th career game.

Ross' late withdrawal continues a week of mass changes for the Tigers, with Dustin Martin and Kane Lambert missing through injury and Nick Vlastuin through suspension.

Gold Coast has no late changes but is missing Izak Rankine and Oleg Markov (both through health and safety protocols) and Connor Budarick (knee) from the team that lost to Collingwood by five points seven days ago.

Gold Coast v Richmond at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Nil

Richmond: Jack Ross, replaced in the selected side by Thomson Dow

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins

Richmond: Noah Cumberland

Collingwood v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Collingwood: Tyler Brown

North Melbourne: Jack Mahony

