RICHMOND has made a late change for Saturday's match against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium, with Jack Ross withdrawn with a knee injury.
Thomson Dow has been called in as his replacement and will play his 13th career game.
SUNS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE
Ross' late withdrawal continues a week of mass changes for the Tigers, with Dustin Martin and Kane Lambert missing through injury and Nick Vlastuin through suspension.
Gold Coast has no late changes but is missing Izak Rankine and Oleg Markov (both through health and safety protocols) and Connor Budarick (knee) from the team that lost to Collingwood by five points seven days ago.
Gold Coast v Richmond at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Nil
Richmond: Jack Ross, replaced in the selected side by Thomson Dow
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
Richmond: Noah Cumberland
SUNS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE
Collingwood v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Tyler Brown
North Melbourne: Jack Mahony
PIES v ROOS Full match coverage and stats