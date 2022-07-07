Darcy Moore is helped off the field during the R16 clash between Collingwood and Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on July 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD key defender Darcy Moore has failed in an unlikely bid to be ready for Saturday's game against North Melbourne.

The fact he was able to press for selection only a few days after his knee injury highlighted a mixed bag of news on Thursday for the Magpies.

Jeremy Howe (illness) will return after missing a game and is the obvious replacement for Moore, but utility Jack Madgen fractured a thumb on Thursday morning and Jordan De Goey left training early due to a quad issue.

Coach Craig McRae said Madgen will be out of action for a couple of weeks.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae chats to Jack Madgen during a training session at Olympic Park on June 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

There were fears that Moore had ruptured an ACL when he was hurt in last week's tight win over Gold Coast.

But the star defender was cleared of structural damage and he went close to proving his fitness for Saturday's game.

"He didn't quite get through the session, so we'll just assess that and fingers crossed he's available for next week," McRae said.

"He was reasonably close – about 80 per cent ... we'll let him have the weekend off to get better and progress towards next week.

Collingwood defender Darcy Moore in the rooms after the Magpies' win over Gold Coast in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It looks like a Howe for Moore replacement. He (Howe) is such an integral part of what we do and sets us up really well.

"It would be nice to have both of them available, but ... it's just about being ready for opportunities."

McRae expressed the wider relief around Collingwood that Moore had avoided a long-term knee injury.

"Anyone watching the game would have thought 'that's not a good outcome for us'," he said.

Devastating blow for Pies with star stretchered off Collingwood has suffered a worrying injury concern with Darcy Moore stretchered off with a suspected knee injury

"We're really grateful he's able to escape any of those structural damages.

"He's one of those players you just can't replace, so to think he's going to be available in some form in the coming weeks is really pleasing."

There was another fresh injury concern for the Magpies, with De Goey battling a quad issue.

"He was just a little bit tight in the quad so we'll just have to assess that and see where that goes," McRae said.

Jordan De Goey at Collingwood training, Thursday July 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

McRae also felt for Madgen after his latest injury setback.

"It looks like he's fractured it pretty badly ... this is just another setback for the guy," he said.

"He's an incredible human, he's always really resilient.

"He's one of those players you love to coach – he constantly says 'What can I do? I will do anything for you, play any role'.

"We'll have to rally around him."

Ruckman Brodie Grundy is expected to return to full training next week as he recovers from a knee injury.