Melbourne players walk off the ground after losing to Geelong in R17 on July 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- All the fallout from Geelong's win over Melbourne

- Paddy Ryder's battle with Sean Darcy will be crucial

- Why the Bulldogs need to beat Sydney tonight

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.