ADELAIDE midfielder Matt Crouch has been rewarded for banging the selection door down in the SANFL, while Essendon has axed Jake Kelly and Jacob Weitering is back for Carlton.

Crouch will take on a Hawthorn team that has made five forced changes, with Kelly's axing for Essendon and the return of gun Carlton defender Weitering also confirmed as clubs finalised their round 17 teams on Friday.

Crouch was named on an extended bench for the Crows on Thursday and survived the cut on Friday to earn his first game since round 14 after winning 40 or more disposals in his past two matches in the SANFL.

The Crows made three changes, with Lachlan Murphy joining the Crows' omissions as Ned McHenry and Will Hamill return.

Lachlan Murphy handballs during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks have added young midfielder Josh Ward to their inclusions for Sunday's clash as well as defender Denver Grainger-Barras.

Essendon has culled Kelly for its clash against Brisbane at the Gabba following news midfielder Darcy Parish would miss a month due to a calf injury.

The Lions have eight forced omissions after key defender Harris Andrews became the fourth player to enter health and safety protocols on Friday, joining Keidean Coleman, Dan McStay and Callum Ah Chee.

With Weitering returning for his first game since 11 after recovering from a shoulder injury, the Blues have made two changes for their clash against West Coast at Optus Stadium.

Jacob Weitering in action during Carlton's clash against Fremantle in round six, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Matthew Owies returns, while Josh Honey and Brodie Kemp have been omitted.

The Eagles have opted for the extra height of key defender Harry Edwards to support Tom Barrass against the Blues' tall forwards, with Josh Rotham omitted.

Earlier on Friday, Port Adelaide confirmed defender Trent McKenzie had been withdrawn from its 22 due to illness, with Tom Clurey elevated from the emergencies for Saturday's clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Collingwood's Jordan De Goey was replaced in the Magpies' 22 for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne because of a quad muscle strain, with mid-season recruit Josh Carmichael to make his debut.

Friday, July 8

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey, P.Ladhams

Out: L.McDonald (omitted), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub), T.Hickey (illness)

Last week's sub: R.Clarke (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Richards, T.English, M.Hannan

Out: T.O'Brien (omitted), J.Sweet (omitted), H.Crozier (omitted), R.McComb (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Garcia (unused)

Saturday, July 9

Collingwood v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, J.Carmichael

Out: D.Moore (knee), J.De Goey (quad), I.Chugg (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: I.Chugg (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Scott, J.Ziebell, A.Bonar, C.Coleman-Jones, F.Perez

Out: J.Mahony (omitted), A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), J.Walker (omitted), K.Turner (concussion), A.Hall (quad), T.Xerri (shoulder)

Last week's sub: P.Spicer (replaced A.Hall)

Gold Coast v Richmond at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Sharp, S.Day, J.Lukosius

Out: J.Tsitas (omitted), C.Budarick (knee), I.Rankine (HS Protocol), O.Markov (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: B.Fiorini (unused)

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, J.Aarts, D.Prestia

Out: N.Vlastuin (suspension), J.Gibcus (illness), D.Martin (hamstring), K.Lambert (hip)

Last week's sub: K.Lambert (replaced D.Martin)

St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Joyce

Out: D.Howard (knee), H.Clark (nose)

Last week's sub: T.Highmore (replaced D.Howard)

FREMANTLE

In: None

Out: B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced M.Taberner)

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Z.Butters, T.Clurey

Out: L.Jones (hamstring), S.Motlop (omitted), T.McKenzie (illness)

Last week's sub: S.Motlop (replaced L.Jones)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Keeffe, J.Peatling

Out: C.Idun (HS Protocol), X.O'Halloran (omitted), Z.Sproule (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Z.Sproule (unused)

Sunday, July 10

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: T.Fullarton, M.Robinson, R.Lester, N.Cockatoo, H.Sharp, D.Fort, C.Michael

Out: D.Rich (hamstring), D.Zorko (hamstring), J.Berry (hamstring), J.Prior (quad), H.Andrews (HS Protocol), D.McStay (HS Protocol), K.Coleman (HS Protocol), C.Ah Chee (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Prior (replaced D.Zorko)

ESSENDON

In: A.McGrath

Out: J.Kelly (omitted), D.Parish (calf)

Last week's sub: A.Phillips (unused)

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: D.Grainger-Barras, B.McEvoy, F.Maginness, J.Morris, J.Ward

Out: W.Day (suspension), L.Bramble (back), J.Worpel (shoulder), S.Butler (shin), J.Gunston (Personal Reason), L.Shiels (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Shiels (replaced J.Worpel)

ADELAIDE

In: N.McHenry, M.Crouch, W.Hamill

Out: L.Murphy (omitted), J.Rachele (hip), L.Sholl (Medi-Sub), M.Hinge (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: L.Sholl (unused)

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, J.Kennedy

Out: E.Yeo (hamstring), J.Rotham (omitted), C.West (Achilles)

Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (replaced E.Yeo)

CARLTON

In: J.Weitering, M.Owies

Out: J.Honey (omitted), W.Setterfield (Medi-Sub), B.Kemp (omitted)

Last week's sub: W.Setterfield (unused)