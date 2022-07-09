NOAH Answerth is the latest Lion to be withdrawn from Sunday's clash against Essendon, with the defender entering the League's health and safety protocols.

The Bombers have also made a forced change, with defender Mason Redman also entering the protocols. He will be replaced in the side by Jake Kelly.

Answerth is the fifth Brisbane player to be ruled out of the match due to entering the protocols - and the ninth change overall - with key defender Harris Andrews ruled out on Friday.

Keidean Coleman, Callum Ah Chee and Dan McStay have also been forced into health and safety protocols, while Jarrod Berry (hamstring) and Jaxon Prior (quad) were ruled out with injury.

The blows come on top of star duo Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich suffering minor hamstring injuries in last week's 41-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

James Madden comes into the team to replace Answerth, with Connor McFadyen named as an emergency.

Mitch Robinson and Ryan Lester have been named for their returns, while Nakia Cockatoo is a chance to play his first AFL match since round five after being named on the extended bench.

Andrews was to captain the Lions in the absence of injured skipper Zorko, has been replaced in the squad by Deven Robertson.

Brisbane will name a new skipper ahead of releasing its team later on Friday.