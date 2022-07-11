Cooper Harvey in action for Northern Knights against the Sydney Swans Academy in April, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne father-son prospect Cooper Harvey has suffered a suspected broken arm that is set to see him spend a stint on the sidelines.

Harvey injured his arm earlier in the year but returned to the NAB League on Saturday for the Northern Knights but fell in the first quarter and sat out the rest of the game.

The son of Kangaroos great and all-time games record holder Brent Harvey, Cooper is eligible for this year's NAB AFL Draft and has spent periods at Arden Street as part of the club's father-son program.

The Knights are waiting on results of his scans but Harvey is expected to be unavailable as the NAB League season reaches its latter stages.

"It's incredibly disappointing because he was really playing some good footy early in the game and ignited our start and then went down," said Knights talent manager Natalie Grindal.

Cooper Harvey in action for Vic Metro in July 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Harvey is hoping to be just the sixth father-son selection for the Roos in their history, with the club having taken Jackson Archer last year, and Bailey Scott and Joel Crocker in 2018.

Grindal said Cooper, a 180cm goalkicking midfielder, had handled the extra attention that comes with being a father-son talent.

"He's a fantastic young man and takes it in his stride. He's at Assumption College so has spent a substantial amount of time there but the games he's played for us he's had real impact and definitely shown his qualities as a footballer," Grindal said.

"It's just disappointing for him that he's now had two injuries that have left him on the sidelines for a substantial amount of time."

Brent Harvey, who is now a development coach at North Melbourne and the club's runner, played 432 games with the Kangaroos before retiring at the end of 2016.