FREMANTLE has already equalled the five road wins it notched in its 2013 Grand Final season, and is on track to set a new club record if it can travel successfully in its remaining three away trips.

A continuation of the Dockers' exceptional travel record in 2022 could also be a pointer to bigger things to come, with the club a chance to equal the best mark set by eventual premiership teams from outside Victoria this century.

The Dockers took another scalp away from Optus Stadium in round 17 with their 41-point win against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, giving them a 5-2 road record this year.

Their average winning margin away from home is 26.2 points, with losses against Carlton in round 15 at Marvel Stadium (31 points) and Gold Coast in round nine at Metricon Stadium (36) their only two stumbles.

Justin Longmuir's men have away matches to come against Richmond (Marvel Stadium, round 19), the Western Bulldogs (Marvel Stadium, round 21) and Greater Western Sydney (Manuka Oval, round 23).

The 2006 West Coast team has the best home and away travel record of any premiership team to come from outside Victoria this century, with eight road wins in that season.

Of all grand finalists to come from outside Victoria, Sydney was the most recent team to equal that mark in 2016, while Greater Western Sydney (six road wins in 2019) and West Coast (seven road wins in 2018) have required less.

Marvel Stadium, where the Dockers will take on Richmond and the Bulldogs in their next two away trips, has become a ground that appears to suit the Dockers' transition style, giving them a strong chance of getting to seven.

"We get some good continuity with where we play for the next eight or nine-week period, and we feel like we play pretty well here," Longmuir said after the St Kilda clash at Marvel Stadium.

"I think we had a good win against Collingwood last year and we played some pretty decent footy against Essendon last year and beat Essendon here earlier in the year.

"I said that before the Carlton game and didn’t really live up to that, but we feel like we play well here. It's a good deck for us and it's good to get that continuity."

The Dockers have not played at Manuka Oval since 2019, beating GWS by 24 points for their only win, losing their other two matches at the Canberra venue in 2018 against the Giants, and 2002 against North Melbourne.