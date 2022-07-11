LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

Another weekend goes by, bringing us closer to September.

Are we any closer to having a definitive answer on who the frontrunner is for this year's premiership?

Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on AFL Exchange are already looking ahead to finals time with the Cats displacing the Demons from top spot on the ladder. The Bombers have caused strife for the Lions and Swans in the past fortnight, while Fremantle has all but ended St Kilda's season.

Away from the top eight machinations and potential premiers, we take a deep dive into which unlikely prospects could be part of this year's Therabody AFL All-Australian team, whether Craig McRae is the coach of the year, and if the AFL should change its "play on at all costs" rules around COVID-19 the closer we get to the finals.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.00: Who is the premiership favourite with six weeks to go in the home and away season?

5.45: How do you rate Gold Coast's finals chances?

10.10: Should the AFL change its 'play on' philosophy for finals if a team is struck by multiple COVID cases?

15.00: INTERVIEW: Richmond's Hugo Ralphsmith (Round 17 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee)

20.00: Do Essendon's past two wins change how the club should approach its review?

25.20: How should the Western Bulldogs be looking at their off-season and list structure after their significant drop off this year?

30.50: Is Craig McRae the coach of the year so far?

34.10: SEGMENT – IF I'M

38.20: Which veterans are we seeing in the final stages of their careers in the coming weeks?

41.00: Who's an unlikely Therabody AFL All-Australian contender?