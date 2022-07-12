Michael Frederick during Fremantle's win over St Kilda in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has called out "cowardly" racist abuse sent to two of their players through social media after their AFL win over St Kilda.

Indigenous forward Michael Walters and teammate Michael Frederick, who is of South Sudanese descent, were both subjected to vile messages online from a football follower.

The pair shared screenshots of the messages from their Instagram accounts on Monday night.

"The s*** you have to put up with after a game of football," Walters posted with his screenshot.

"After every game I'm sick of opening my socials to uneducated messages like this.

"Take a hard look at yourselves."

WARRIORS ON THE FIELD The day 'Magic' came to Sonny's street of dreams

Michael Walters in action against St Kilda during round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Frederick, who kicked three goals in the 41-point win over St Kilda, said the racist messages are "what you cop from a low life".

Fremantle have reported the matter to the AFL.

?@freodockers? stars #MichaelWalters and #MichaelFredericks are awesome to watch and support. Two of my favourite players. Talent. Skill. Class. Having a great season. Go Freo ?? pic.twitter.com/6ybWVxLyCJ — tanya hosch (@tanyahosch) July 11, 2022

"There is absolutely no place for online abuse and our club will not tolerate it at any level," Dockers chief executive Simon Garlick said in a statement.

"Nobody in the community deserves to endure the hurtful and harmful comments experienced by our players over the weekend.

"They are two much-loved members of our Freo family who have been vilified in a cowardly way and we are working through the matter with the priority being the wellbeing and support for our players."