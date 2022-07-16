State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Bennett Oval, Saturday July 16, 4.30pm ACST

Despite an inaccurate day in front of goal, Adelaide proved too strong for North Adelaide and claimed a 27-point win in the top-of-table clash.

The Crows kicked a wayward 10.15, but it was enough to secure the victory and move to the top of the ladder by percentage over the Roosters.

Lachlan Sholl lead the way with 32 touches and 10 marks.

Lachlan Sholl handballs during Adelaide's round 10 match against St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on May 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Matt Wright finished with three goals from his eight disposals, while Elliott Himmelberg and Zac Taylor kicked two goals each.

Out-of-favour Crows midfielder Matt Crouch was once again dominant at the lower level, finishing with 28 disposals in an impressive display from the one-time All-Australian.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Brisbane at Blacktown International Sportspark, Saturday July 16, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Veteran Ryan Lester has kept himself in the senior discussion with 30 disposals and 12 marks in the Lions’ 18-point win against the Giants. The 29-year-old has played just two games at AFL level in 2022 including in last round’s COVID-decimated side.

Tom Berry has only managed three senior appearances but also staked a claim with 26 disposals, five tackles and a goal, while Deven Robertson grabbed 29 touches along with eight tackles and six clearances.

After kicking a goal in his one and only game at the top level Carter Michael picked up 27 disposals, Connor McFadyen had 22 and 13 marks, and Ely Smith finished with 22 touches.

Teenage duo James Tunstill (23 disposals) and Blake Coleman (16 and one goal) played well.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Saturday July 16, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Carlton survived a late charge from Geelong to eventually hold on for an 11-point win at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues led by as much as 32 points during the second term, but the Cats continued to peg the lead back – even taking the lead by eight points midway through the final term – before the Blues steadied to claim victory.

Mitch McGovern was serviceable in his long-awaited comeback, finishing with 17 disposals, four marks and one goal.

Will Setterfield pushed for a senior recall clocking up 40 disposals, to go with his seven clearances and eight marks, in a dominant display.

Paddy Dow (30 disposals, six tackles) and Lachie Fogarty (26 disposals, six clearances) were equally impressive in the crucial win, which moved Carlton to fourth spot on the ladder.

Ned Cahill and Jesse Glass-McCasker led the way in front of goal with two goals apiece.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Collingwood at ETU Stadium, Sunday July 17, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Oliver Henry responded to his axing with four goals in Collingwood’s 33-point win against Port Melbourne.

The Brown brothers showed their class in the wet conditions, with Callum Brown tallying a game-high 36 disposals, while younger brother Tyler had 33 and laid seven tackles.

Caleb Poulter (22 touches) also found plenty of the ball, while the recently re-signed Finlay Macrae finished with 19 possessions and a goal.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Sunday July 17, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Playing his first game at any level in 666 days, Michael Hurley got through unscathed. The veteran started forward and finished with five possessions and two marks before coming from the ground early.

Lessons from the bear pic.twitter.com/HYa55WwOiy — Essendon VFL (@essendonvfl) July 17, 2022

The Bombers led by nine points late in the game, but two late goals to the Suns saw them come away with a thrilling three-point win.

James Stewart booted four goals from 11 possessions and was the key focal point for the Dons.

Mid-season draftee Massimo D’Ambrosio, who has played four games at the top level and was dropped after last week’s AFL win against Brisbane, tallied 14 possessions and a goal, but was injured late in the game and had to be assisted from the ground.

Nick Bryan gathered 13 disposals and won 32 hitouts, while Calder Cannons product Josh Eyre also had 13 touches.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v Subiaco at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 16, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Peel Thunder moved to within four points of the top-five after grinding out a 26-point win over Subiaco to keep the finals dream alive.

Thunder led by just two points at the final change before pulling away in the last, limiting the Lions to just one goal, to secure victory.

Midfielders Mitch Crowden (30 disposals) and Darcy Tucker (27 disposals and one goal) both starred, while Nathan Wilson ended with 18 touches after being dropped from the senior side this week.

Peel dominated the hitouts 64-17, with Lloyd Meek (38 hitouts and 22 disposals) and Josh Treacy (21 hitouts and six marks) instrumental in the win.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Saturday July 16, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Geelong big man Shannon Neale had a day out with four goals, but it wasn't enough to get his side over the line with the Cats falling 11 points short to Carlton.

A slow start had the Cats 32 points down midway through the second term, but they came home with a wet sail to almost secure the four points before a see-sawing final quarter saw them fall just short.

Jonathon Ceglar dominated in the ruck with 21 hitouts and 16 disposals, while Luke Dahlhaus was ferocious with eight tackles to go with his 11 disposals.

Sam Simpson (22 disposals, seven marks) and young Oliver Dempsey (19 disposals, one goal) were also impressive.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Sunday July 17, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Josh Corbett took a contested mark at the top of the goal square and kicked truly to hand the Suns a stunning come-from-behind win against the Bombers at Windy Hill. Corbett finished with three goals and nine marks.

Jeremy Sharp was outstanding, with three goals and 25 touches, Chris Burgess also slotted three majors, while veteran Alex Sexton added two.

Former Cat Charlie Constable was everywhere, racking up a game-best 35 possessions.

Darcy Macpherson (29 disposals), James Tsitas (23 and a goal) and Elijah Hollands (22) were all valuable contributors.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Brisbane at Blacktown International Sportspark, Saturday July 16, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

The Giants’ big men were just that - big - in GWS’ 18-point loss to Brisbane at Blacktown.

Braydon Preuss dominated with 23 disposals, 11 marks, six clearances and 44 hitouts, but got plenty of support from fellow ruckman Kieren Briggs with 18 touches, six tackles, five clearances and a goal.

Jarrod Brander grabbed eight marks and 21 possessions but failed to kick a goal.

Key defender Leek Aleer had plenty of the ball, gathering 16 disposals, nine marks and half a dozen tackles.

Rookies Jake Stein (25 disposals) and Cooper Hamilton (12, six tackles and a goal) kept themselves involved.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Werribee at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday July 16, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Dumped veteran Liam Shiels responded in fine form with 27 disposals, six tackles and two goals in Box Hill’s come-from-behind seven-point win over Werribee on Saturday.

Tom Phillips was also among the Hawks’ best with 28 disposals, 12 marks and six clearances.

After weeks of having no available ruckmen at AFL level, big Max Lynch can’t force his way back into the seniors despite a run of strong form that saw him dominate the hitouts with 43, to go along with 14 disposals and six clearances.

Emerson Jeka was strong in amassing 20 possessions and half a dozen marks, while Daniel Howe pulled down seven and laid five tackles to go with his 19 disposals.

Teenage tall Jai Serong kicked a goal from 14 touches.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Richmond at Arden Street Oval, Saturday July 16, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

North’s VFL side couldn't quite emulate the feats of its senior side, falling two points short to Richmond after a thrilling final term almost saw the Roos snatch a come-from-behind victory.

The Tigers booted the opening goal of the final term to stretch their lead to 20 points, before a late onslaught from the Roos had them back within a kick late.

After being dropped from the senior side this week, Jack Mahony kicked one goal from his 22 disposals and four clearances to be among the Roos' best.

Jackson Archer finished with one goal, and Josh Walker had 22 disposals.

Former Demon duo Marty Hore (31 disposals, nine marks) and Dom Tyson (25 disposals, seven clearances) both performed well.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v West Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Saturday July 16, 2.40pm ACST

Port Adelaide was disappointing in its match against West Adelaide, going down to the Bloods by 27 points to hand them their first victory of the season.

Ruckman Sam Mayes had a day out with 41 hitouts, 28 disposals, 12 clearances and six tackles to be his side's best.

Port Adelaide's Sam Mayes celebrates a goal during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jed McEntee was serviceable after he was omitted from the senior side, recording six tackles and one goal from his 18 touches.

Trent McKenzie (28 disposals and six marks) stood up in defence, while midfielder Taj Schofield continued his good form with 19 disposals and seven marks.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Richmond at Arden Street Oval, Saturday July 16, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

There are senior opportunities starting to open at Tigerland and Riley Collier-Dawkins was one to put his hand up in Richmond's two-point VFL win.

The 2018 first-round selection picked up 24 disposals and six clearances as well as a goal to put his case in front of Damien Hardwick and his selection committee.

Dumped small forward Jason Castagna spent time around the ball to finish with seven clearances and 24 disposals, however he failed to have any impact on the scoreboard.

Matthew Parker has been in the Tigers' VFL best for a few weeks and again stood out with 27 touches and six tackles, while yet-to-debut Sam Banks also impressed with 20 disposals and a goal.

Gutsy win 😤



📹 Re-watch all the best goals from yesterday's two-point victory over North Melbourne. https://t.co/4RJyIeCmbN — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) July 17, 2022

Bigoa Nyuon (nine disposals) spent time in the ruck and managed a goal, while mid-season draftee Jacob Bauer kicked one from just half a dozen touches, possibly missing a chance to put his hand up for a senior debut in Tom Lynch’s absence.

Maurice Rioli jnr failed to make a statement, going goalless from 11 disposals and just two tackles, Thomson Dow also quiet with 13 possessions - 10 of them handballs.

First-year rebounding defender Tom Brown racked up 24 touches, while fellow running backman Ryan Mansell had 18.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Sandringham at Piranha Park, Saturday July 16, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

In a much-anticipated but somewhat under-the-radar comeback, injury-cursed veteran Dan Hannebery picked up 29 disposals in Sandringham’s 28-point win over Coburg and, more importantly, got through the game.

Ruckman Tom Campbell continues to impress in the VFL, this week racking up 26 disposals, 45 hitouts and a massive 14 clearances to go along with one goal.

Jack Bytel finished with 25 touches and six clearances and Leo Connolly found the ball 18 times.

Irishman Darragh Joyce had 16 disposals, while young tall Oscar Adams had a quiet day with just six touches.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Sydney at Fankhauser Reserve, Friday July 15, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Josh Kennedy made his return from a hamstring injury in Sydney's 22-point loss to Southport on Friday night.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury in May, but returned via the VFL, gathering 26 disposals to go with six clearances and nine tackles.

Angus Sheldrick, who last played in the AFL as an unused substitute in round two, had a game-high 30 touches, including eight clearances.

Still waiting for his chance at the top level, Will Gould was a strong contributor with 27 disposals and eight marks.

Logan McDonald took 12 marks, had 18 disposals and kicked two goals, while Matt Roberts (17 touches) and Callum Sinclair (19 disposals, 24 hitouts) were also busy.

Sam Wicks had 15 touches and kicked a goal, James Bell had 18 disposals and Lewis Taylor gathered 19.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 16, 12.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Patrick Naish was among West Coast's best on a tough day at the office, with the bottom-placed Eagles going down by 62 points to ladder-leader East Fremantle.

The young midfielder was impressive, racking up 30 disposals and nine marks in less-than-ideal conditions.

Hugh Dixon finished with two majors from just five disposals, while Josh Rotham made his presence felt with 14 hitouts and 11 marks from 27 disposals.

Isiah Winder finished with 26 disposals, and Greg Clark had eight tackles, five marks and 23 touches.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match