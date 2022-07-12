COLLINGWOOD vice-captain Darcy Moore is aiming to return for this weekend's trip to South Australia to face Adelaide, but is yet to be given the green light.

The All-Australian defender ran out of time to prove his fitness ahead of last Saturday's narrow escape against North Melbourne, after being cleared of a serious knee injury at the start of the week.

Moore suffered bone bruising and a capsule strain after hyperextending his left knee against Gold Coast in round 16.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The 26-year-old was put through a light session with the main group at the AIA Centre on Tuesday afternoon and has made progress over the weekend, but will need to prove he can train fully at Thursday's main training session to determine his availability.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Devastating blow for Pies with star stretchered off Collingwood has suffered a worrying injury concern with Darcy Moore stretchered off with a suspected knee injury

With Jeremy Howe and Nathan Murphy struggling to contain Nick Larkey on the weekend, Moore would be a key inclusion against Matthew Nicks' tall forward line, which contains Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty and Riley Thilthorpe.

Collingwood has emerged as a September wildcard in the middle part of the season after winning seven consecutive games to sit just outside the top-four on percentage with six games to play and won't risk Moore if he needs one more week to get his body right for the road to the finals.

Dual All-Australian Brodie Grundy still remains a fortnight away from returning from the PCL injury that has sidelined the ruckman since Anzac Day.

He has gradually built his running program over the past few weeks to replicate gameday movements, but might not be available for selection until round 20.

Brodie Grundy during a Collingwood training session on July 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Craig McRae will be forced to make at least one change to the side which faced the Kangaroos at the MCG, after Taylor Adams entered concussion protocols following an incident in the dying moments of the game.

Jordan De Goey is still at least a week away after straining his quad at training last week on the same day Jack Madgen fractured his thumb in a drill, ruling him out for the next month.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Second-year midfielder Fin Macrae will be in contention for his second appearance of 2022 after producing another standout performance in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with 34 disposals, 10 clearances, nine tackles and a goal.

The 20-year-old, who inked a two-year contract extension last week, has played 10 games since Collingwood used pick No.19 on the midfielder in 2020.