SCOTT Lycett's disrupted season has taken another hit, with the Port Adelaide ruckman unavailable to face premier Melbourne on Sunday.

Lycett, who had surgery in April after dislocating his shoulder against the Demons in round four, played his first game back in the SANFL at the weekend.

After running the game out strongly, the 29-year-old felt soreness in his shoulder on Sunday night and has since showed signs of an infection.

It is currently being explored by medical staff and his surgeon.

Port has won eight of its past 11 games to stay in finals calculations, using the makeshift ruck tandem of Jeremy Finlayson and Charlie Dixon to great effect in recent weeks.

They will name an extended team for the trip to Alice Springs on Thursday evening to face Demons duo Max Gawn and Luke Jackson.