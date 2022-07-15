READY for a Friday Knock Off? Join your host, former Blue and Giant Dylan Buckley, for a relaxed chat with a new guest each week about footy, life and everything in between.

Friday afternoon is the perfect time to let go of the stress of the week, and catch up with friends for great conversations in anticipation of a couple of hard-earned days off.

Whether it's a dive into a the nitty-gritty of the footy action to come this weekend, a hot topic in the news, or just something thought-provoking that's going on in their life, the guest's conversation with Dylan will uncover something different and unexpected each Friday from 4.30pm AEST.

>> WATCH FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS FROM 4.30pm AEST

This week's guest is award-winning AFL chief photographer Michael Willson.

Willson chats to Dyl about how he got into photography, the pressure of capturing the big moments, and the stories behind some of his favourite pictures.

Be sure to join Dylan Buckley and his weekly guest each Friday at 4.30pm on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, and wind down ahead of the weekend.