Jack Gunston in action during the R7 clash between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN will be without star forward Jack Gunston for this weekend's clash against West Coast at the MCG.

The All-Australian missed the win over Adelaide on Sunday following the sudden passing of his father, Ray Gunston, the popular former long-time executive at AFL headquarters.

Gunston returned to the club earlier this week but has barely trained and with the memorial being held on Friday, the triple premiership player has been ruled out for a second week.

Ray Gunston with wife Mandy and children Kate and Jack. Picture: AFL Photos

The club will give Gunston as much time as he needs but is hopeful he will return for next Saturday's trip to Tasmania to play North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena.

Hawthorn will regain young gun Will Day for Sunday's game after the South Australian served a one-game suspension for making front-on contact with Greater Western Sydney co-captain Josh Kelly in round 16.

Hawthorn's Will Day controls the ball during round 16 against Greater Western Sydney at GIANTS Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 21-year-old has experienced another stop-start season at Waverley Park, missing six games due to ankle, concussion, health and safety protocols and suspension.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Key defender Sam Frost won't play again this season after the club opted to take the cautious approach with his recovery, rather than keep the door ajar for the last round or two.

The 28-year-old, who recently inked a two-year contract extension, has been sidelined since injuring cartilage in his knee against Fremantle in round 13 and has taken longer than first hoped to recover from the injury.