HAWTHORN will be without star forward Jack Gunston for this weekend's clash against West Coast at the MCG.
The All-Australian missed the win over Adelaide on Sunday following the sudden passing of his father, Ray Gunston, the popular former long-time executive at AFL headquarters.
Gunston returned to the club earlier this week but has barely trained and with the memorial being held on Friday, the triple premiership player has been ruled out for a second week.
The club will give Gunston as much time as he needs but is hopeful he will return for next Saturday's trip to Tasmania to play North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena.
Hawthorn will regain young gun Will Day for Sunday's game after the South Australian served a one-game suspension for making front-on contact with Greater Western Sydney co-captain Josh Kelly in round 16.
The 21-year-old has experienced another stop-start season at Waverley Park, missing six games due to ankle, concussion, health and safety protocols and suspension.
Key defender Sam Frost won't play again this season after the club opted to take the cautious approach with his recovery, rather than keep the door ajar for the last round or two.
The 28-year-old, who recently inked a two-year contract extension, has been sidelined since injuring cartilage in his knee against Fremantle in round 13 and has taken longer than first hoped to recover from the injury.