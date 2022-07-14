Chad Wingard runs onto the field ahead of Hawthorn's clash with Brisbane in round 10 on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Chad Wingard has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while the Hawks will be without star forward Jack Gunston for this weekend's clash against West Coast at the MCG.

Wingard has endured a frustrating season at Waverley Park dealing with hamstring, calf and ankle issues that have limited the dual All-Australian to 10 appearances.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The Hawks were initially hoping to regain the 28-year-old by now after he strained his hamstring at training ahead of round 16, but have decided to prepare Wingard for day one of pre-season rather than rushing him back for the final game of the year after another setback.

"He was still not progressing well enough, so at best it was going to be the last game of the year. We've decided to rule him out for the rest of the season," Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said on Thursday.

"He is a bit frustrated, but it's just not coming along quickly. The upside to getting back isn't worth the risk. We want him to have a really strong pre-season and get on top of the lack of continuity he has had."

Gunston missed the win over Adelaide on Sunday following the sudden passing of his father Ray, the popular former long-time executive at AFL headquarters.

Ray Gunston with wife Mandy and children Kate and Jack. Picture: AFL Photos

The All-Australian returned to the club earlier to speak to the players, but with the memorial being held on Friday and a disrupted preparation, the triple premiership forward has been ruled out for a second week.

The club will give Gunston as much time as he needs but is hopeful he will return for next Saturday's trip to Tasmania to play North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena.

"Jack hasn't been able to train with us. We've had open conversations with him and he's had a tough week planning a whole range of things. Really pleasingly, he has spent a lot of time with his family," Mitchell said.

"We had him in the club yesterday and he spoke to the boys and told some stories about Ray, which was really nice. It was good to have him in and put our arms around him for a little bit.

"He came in this morning and did some things, but he hasn't trained with us and won't play. We expect him to be available next week. But by the same token, it's going to be up to him when he feels comfortable and ready to play."

Jack Gunston in action during the R7 clash between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn will regain young gun Will Day for Sunday's game after the South Australian served a one-game suspension for making front-on contact with Greater Western Sydney co-captain Josh Kelly in round 16.

The 21-year-old has experienced another stop-start season at Waverley Park, missing six games due to ankle, concussion, health and safety protocols and suspension.

Hawthorn's Will Day controls the ball during round 16 against Greater Western Sydney at GIANTS Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn ended a five-game losing streak last Sunday when they defeated Adelaide by 32 points at Marvel Stadium and will be hoping to continue that progress across the final six rounds of the season.

Key defender Sam Frost won't play again this season after the club opted to take the cautious approach with his recovery, rather than keep the door ajar for the last round or two.

The 28-year-old, who recently inked a two-year contract extension, has been sidelined since injuring cartilage in his knee against Fremantle in round 13 and has taken longer than first hoped to recover from the injury.