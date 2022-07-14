SYDNEY boss Tom Harley is adamant the club wants superstar Lance Franklin to finish his career at the Swans as negotiations on a contract extension reach an impasse.

Franklin is keen to play on in 2023 and has been in talks over a new deal for some time, with the Swans chief executive handling discussions with the champion goalkicker and his manager Adam Finch.

But the parties remain apart in terms of the right financial deal.

Harley said his club wants the former Hawk, who again is a free agent at the end of this season, to close his phenomenal career in the red and white.

"Absolutely. There's no doubt about that. We think that Lance has been an amazing contributor to the club, an amazing contributor to the code, has become iconic with Sydney and part of the Sydney Swans family. That's absolutely our intent, for sure," Harley said on SEN.

Harley did not comment on whether the Swans' offer had been unsatisfactory to Franklin, but said all factors would be considered with the prospective deal, including that Franklin will be 36 years old by the start of next season.

"It would be naive to think those questions aren't being asked and pondered on both sides," he said.

"I just want to reaffirm that the conversations have been ongoing, and I know people get extremely interested in contract negotiations towards the expiration of that particular contract, but the reality is they happen over time, a long period of time and if you've got the relationship with your players and the people representing the players, there's no fear or favour in having those discussions as part of the conversation.

"I think it would be fair and reasonable to suggest that all those factors are taken into consideration."

Lance Franklin and John Longmire at Sydney training on July 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Harley again dismissed the view that the Swans were trying to lure Richmond champion Dustin Martin to the club, with the Sydney CEO saying they were not saving salary cap space for a bid for the three-time Norm Smith medallist.

"Absolutely not. That is one thing I will comment on, because there is absolutely no link between these two players. I've said repeatedly and consistently, as I've said with Lance mind you, we've had no contact nor conversations with Dustin Martin," he said.

"He's not our player and it would be inappropriate for us to do that. I am a little bewildered about how the story with Dustin keeps resurfacing and resurfacing with a strong connection to the Swans, because that is absolutely not the case."