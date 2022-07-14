Jeremy McGovern is assisted off the field during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JEREMY McGovern won't play again in 2022 as he recovers from a serious rib injury.

McGovern copped a knee to the ribs in round 14's clash against Geelong, and underwent surgery to insert a plate to support several broken ribs.

A medical review on Wednesday confirmed the defender should sit out the rest of the season as he was still experiencing discomfort.

“It is a very nasty and concerning injury that 'Gov' has been dealing with,” the Eagles' football manager Gavin Bell said on Thursday.

“He has been back at the club in the last week and has been on light duties, but a medical review has recommended that he does not play again this season.

“While Gov has shown a high pain tolerance throughout his career and was keen to do everything possible to play at some stage in the last six rounds, we are guided by the assessment of the medical staff.”

Luke Strnadica will step away from West Coast due to personal reasons, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Picked up in the Supplemental Selection Period ahead of the 2022 season, Strnadica played in rounds six and seven before entering the League's health and safety protocols, then suffering a calf injury.