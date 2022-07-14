BRISBANE will take a conservative approach with an injured quartet of players, resting them for Saturday's game in Canberra against Greater Western Sydney.

Lions coach Chris Fagan confirmed captain Dayne Zorko (hamstring), veteran Daniel Rich (hamstring) and wingmen Jarrod Berry (hamstring) and Jaxon Prior (quad) would all be given another week to recover.

There is some good news for his depleted team though, with Dan McStay, Keidean Coleman and Callum Ah Chee all training on Thursday after exiting health and safety protocols.

Daniel Rich and Keidean Coleman celebrate a Brisbane goal against Fremantle in R12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

That trio will be available for selection to face the Giants, as will Harris Andrews and Noah Answerth, who become available prior to the match.

Fagan said the four players with soft tissue injuries could possibly have played, but he wanted to take a "sensible" approach.

The Lions suffer a massive blow early in the match with skipper Dayne Zorko succumbing to injury in his return to footy

"I don't think we'd rush them back if we played them this weekend, but I want to err on the side of caution and bring them back next week," he said.

"It's tempting because you always want to play your best team, but I think it makes sense at this time of year.

"Yes, we lost last weekend, but we're still in a good position on the ladder and have a little bit up our sleeve.

"It's not desperation stakes.

"The temptation is always there to pick your best team every week, but I just feel like at this point, the right thing to do is to be as sensible as possible."

Oscar McInerney is tackled by Tom Liberatore during Brisbane's round 16 match against the Western Bulldogs at The Gabba on June 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions will be without ruckman Oscar McInerney, who tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday.

Fagan said McStay, Coleman and Ah Chee all trained strongly and looked full of energy in their first session back.

Darcy Gardiner (lungs) is also an outside chance to win selection.