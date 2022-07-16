North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AES
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Richmond: Jake Aarts
ROOS v TIGERS Follow it live
Adelaide v Collingwood at the Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: James Rowe
Collingwood: Oliver Henry
CROWS v PIES Follow it live
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown
Brisbane: Tom Fullarton
GIANTS v LIONS Follow it live