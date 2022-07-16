North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Richmond: Jake Aarts

Match Previews R18: North Melbourne v Richmond

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos v Tigers at Marvel Stadium.

Adelaide v Collingwood at the Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

Adelaide: James Rowe
Collingwood: Oliver Henry

Match Previews R18: Adelaide v Collingwood

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Magpies at Adelaide Oval.

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown
Brisbane: Tom Fullarton

Match Previews R18: GWS v Brisbane

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Lions at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

