Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Ethan Hughes
Sydney: Harry Cunningham

DOCKERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Josh Honey
Geelong: Jed Bews

BLUES v CATS Follow it LIVE

North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AES

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Richmond: Jake Aarts

ROOS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Adelaide v Collingwood at the Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: James Rowe
Collingwood: Oliver Henry

CROWS v PIES Full match coverage and stats

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown
Brisbane: Tom Fullarton

GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats