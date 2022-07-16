Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Ethan Hughes
Sydney: Harry Cunningham
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Josh Honey
Geelong: Jed Bews
North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AES
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Richmond: Jake Aarts
Adelaide v Collingwood at the Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: James Rowe
Collingwood: Oliver Henry
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown
Brisbane: Tom Fullarton
