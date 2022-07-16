THE ALL-conquering Magpies will be hoping to make it eight wins on the trot when they travel to take on the Crows at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon, in what will be game number 350 for champion Scott Pendlebury.

A win will firmly cement the Pies in the top eight, but Craig McRae's side is knocking on the door of the top four and will be looking for a percentage boost from the trip across the border after only narrowly overcoming the embattled Kangaroos last week.

The Crows, who sit in 15th spot with five wins and 11 losses, are playing for little more than pride at this stage of the season.

Adelaide v Collingwood at the Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: James Rowe

Collingwood: Oliver Henry

Match Previews R18: Adelaide v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Magpies at Adelaide Oval.

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown

Brisbane: Tom Fullarton

