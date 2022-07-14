STUART Dew says Gold Coast has to be concerned with more than former Sun Peter Wright this Sunday as it prepares for a must-win game against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.
Wright roared into equal fifth in the Coleman Medal race last weekend with a five-goal haul against Brisbane and looms as one of the Bombers' dangers to Gold Coast's finals aspirations.
The 203cm giant, who played 66 games in six years at Carrara, has kicked 40 goals in a breakout 2022.
Dew said his team's antennas had to be up everywhere against an Essendon outfit that has beaten the Lions, Sydney and St Kilda in the past month.
"The players know him, they've trained on him a lot," Dew said of Wright.
"Supply is one thing and then putting a bit of work into Pete as well.
"Other guys step up. They've got (Kyle) Langford, (Jake) Stringer was best on ground last time we played them.
"They've got a different looking attack. He had a good game on the weekend, but a lot of other guys played well as well.
"Supply is always a big thing for key forwards."
Dew made the 70km trip north last Sunday to see Essendon edge past Chris Fagan's undermanned Lions.
He said his team had quickly refocussed after "getting out of jail" against Richmond last weekend with Noah Anderson's heroics after the siren.
Izak Rankine will return from health and safety protocols to face the Bombers, while Oleg Markov is also available.
Dew will coach his 100th game for the Suns and said they were not concerning themselves with the finals tightrope.
"I think what we've done well this year is worry about ourselves," he said.
"We've been pretty firmly focused on Essendon this week.
"Time will tell, but our guys just lived a big game and come from behind against a quality footy side.
"I think we'll be able to reflect on it and see how much of an impact it's had. It won't just be this week that determines the impact.
"It's a great memory to have."