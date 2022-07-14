Mitch McGovern at Carlton training at Ikon Park on May 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IMPORTANT Carlton pair Mitch McGovern and Marc Pittonet will make their returns in the VFL on Saturday, while a Sydney stalwart is also back.

McGovern played the first two rounds of the year before suffering a hamstring injury, which required surgery in May after he re-aggravated it.

Pittonet, meanwhile, has been sidelined since round six due to a knee injury.

But the duo will make their comebacks on Saturday, with the Blues confirming they will feature against Geelong at Ikon Park.

Marc Pittonet handballs during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on May 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Martin (calf) is yet to increase his training loads, while Matt Owies (calf) is set to miss the next two weeks.

Carlton is hopeful Caleb Marchbank (knee) could return in the next fortnight and Zac Williams (calf) is planning to play in the final two weeks of the season.

David Cuningham (knee) also remains sidelined, but is aiming to play in the back end of the campaign.

Carlton has handled a lengthy injury list incredibly well this season, sitting at 11-5 and fifth on the ladder ahead of Saturday night's blockbuster against Geelong.

Swans veteran Josh Kennedy will return from a hamstring injury in Friday night's clash with Southport.

Errol Gulden and Josh Kennedy at Sydney training on July 12, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Kennedy, 34, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring against Carlton in round 10.

It comes as Essendon's Michael Hurley and St Kilda's Dan Hannebery also prepare for comebacks in the VFL.