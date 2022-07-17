IN WHAT has been a difficult season for both, Hawthorn and West Coast will see an opportunity to land a win when they meet at the MCG on Sunday.

The Hawks' improvement under Sam Mitchell has been clear, and they improved to 5-11 with last week's strong win over Adelaide.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

HAWKS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

This week presents another opportunity to show it is maturing well by beating the Eagles (2-14).

Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS:

Hawthorn: Jacob Koschitzke

West Coast: Samo Petrevski-Seton

West Coast has also shown improvement in recent weeks, but is without the important Nic Naitanui, while Jai Culley – the top pick in this year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – will make his debut.

Stars Chad Wingard and Jack Gunston will miss for the Hawks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R18: Hawthorn v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Eagles at the MCG.

After giving up top spot on the ladder to Geelong last week, Melbourne is aiming to respond when it takes on Port Adelaide in Alice Springs.

DEMONS v POWER Follow it LIVE

The Demons (12-4) are without Clayton Oliver (thumb), while Port (8-8) is desperately chasing a top-eight spot.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R18: Melbourne V Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Power at TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs.

Also eyeing a finals place is Gold Coast, which must get the job done against Essendon at Marvel Stadium in the final game on Sunday.

BOMBERS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The Suns (8-8) snatched an after-the-siren win over Richmond last week, but meet a Bombers (5-11) outfit coming off back-to-back victories over top-eight sides Sydney and Brisbane.