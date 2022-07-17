Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Brayden Ham
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins 

BOMBERS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Melbourne v Port Adelaide at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: Luke Dunstan
Port Adelaide: Jase Burgoyne

DEMONS v POWER Follow it LIVE

Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS:
Hawthorn: Jacob Koschitzke
West Coast: Samo Petrevski-Seton

 >> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
HAWKS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE