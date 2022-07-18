The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

THERE are just five rounds to go in the Toyota AFL Fantasy season and whether you're playing Classic or Draft, it's all about maximising points.

Some Fantasy Classic coaches are in a position to trade out premiums in a sideways trade, especially in the midfield.

Carlton's star midfielder Patrick Cripps is the most traded out player so far this week. He has been a gun this year, averaging 125 in his uninjured games in the first eight rounds. Since then, he has only managed two scores over 87 and is far from the premium midfielder most expected him to be.

Past performance is a key indicator as to who you want to bring in. No doubt Rory Laird and Andrew Brayshaw are the players you want, but is Callum Mills the best option?

Based on the numbers, Calvin believes it's worth saving the cash to go with the Swan as Sydney's fixture is juicy over the last five weeks.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie look ahead to the last weekend of Fantasy before finals in their leagues running the final-eight structure.

In this week’s episode…

1:30 - Calvin enjoyed his weekend in Melbourne.

5:30 - Rory Laird joins the boys for a chat.

9:40 - Could we see Laird find a place in the Pig Pen?

12:15 - Roy and Warnie give their +3s to a couple of defenders in Jack Sinclair and Nick Daicos.

15:50 - "Darcy Cameron is more expensive than Max Gawn".

18:55 - The race to the Toyota Hilux continues to heat up.

21:40 - All the news of the week including Josh Kelly's concussion.

24:00 - Rowan Marshall is not only an option, but he could be the No.1 ruck for the rest of the year.

28:30 - Will Braydon Preuss make a return to the AFL this week?

32:20 - Cal explains his Scale of Hardness.

35:15 - Callum Mills is the player you should be targeting this week.

41:10 - If you're cash starved, Chad Warner has form to prove he's a good pick.

44:05 - Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early moves.

50:15 - Who is the best rookie to pick this week?

54:25 - Which Giant to pick out of Tim Taranto and Harry Himmelberg?

1:01:00 - Zach Merrett, Jack Steele or Andrew Brayshaw?

