Dustin Martin in action during Richmond's clash with Collingwood in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Richmond, Carlton, Collingwood on collision course for an MCG final

- Can the Dogs get on another roll ahead of September?

- The veteran Hawk nearing 500 goals and not slowing down

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.